- Advertisement -

A Fort Macleod man is facing several charges after police seized weapons and ammo from what was believed to be an abandoned vehicle.

Police say they were investigating an abandoned vehicle in Claresholm early Tuesday morning, and while making arrangements to have the vehicle towed, saw an unsecured rifle and ammunition were observed.

After seizing the weapon, police left the scene, but, the tow truck operator soon reported that the vehicle owner had returned and had made threats. Police say 35-year-old Andrew Watson has been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, uttering threats, and failure to comply.