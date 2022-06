- Advertisement -

Lethbridge drivers have a few road closures to watch out for today.

Scenic Bridge over 5 Ave North is closed for cleaning, which is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Also, 30 St West between Walsh and Garry Drive West is closed for gravel maintenance. It is also expected to be complete by the end of the day.

A closure at 3 Ave South will last until Friday. A section is closed between 19 and 17 streets south for patching and repair work.