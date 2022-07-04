- Advertisement -

Drivers on westbound Whoop-Up Drive can expect delays over the next few days as crews will be on site taking care of some maintenance work.

The city says washing and patching on On westbound lanes kicks off at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and is likely to last until end of day July 7th. While the work is ongoing, one to two lanes will be closed as needed.

It’s expected that the work will be wrapped up each day no later than 3 p.m, and drivers are being reminded to follow construction and detour signage accordingly.