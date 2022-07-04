- Advertisement -

Four University of Lethbridge researchers will receive funds from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC).

The funds will support an examination of postpartum depression and maternal mental illness from Dr. Heather Stanley; a look at cancel culture from a marketing perspective by Dr. Rhiannon Mesler; a study on successfully managing physical activity, from Dr. Scott Rathwell and a history study by Dr. Kristine Alexander, Children of the State: Age, Race, and Settler Colonialism in Canada.

“There’s a great breadth of expertise reflected in these successful projects and the culmination of their teams’ work will enhance our understanding of some very important issues,” says Dr. Dena McMartin, ULethbridge vice-president (research). “Research work like this in the humanities and social sciences creates insight and perspectives on key societal interests and sets the stage for the development of policies and practice.”

The projects are part of 809 research initiatives from across Canada that received more than $175 million in funding through SSHRC’s grants. Funding is provided to researchers, research teams and publications for projects of up to seven years.

“Now, more than ever, social sciences and humanities research plays an integral role as we navigate through the post-COVID-19 reality and continue to build a healthier, stronger and more prosperous Canada,” says François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry. “These grants enable scholars to address complex issues about communities and societies and further our collective understanding so we can build a better future for all Canadians.”

ULethbridge researchers such as Dr. Carly Adams also secured funding as co-applicants on other projects. Adams is part of a grant led by the University of Victoria, Past Wrongs, Future Choices, that examines the mid-20th century internment, dispossession and displacement of people of Japanese descent (Nikkei) in allied countries. She also partnered with the University of Manitoba on an Insight Grant, The People’s History of Sport in Canada.