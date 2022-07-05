- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are looking for potential victims after a Lethbridge based business-owner was charged with multiple fraud-related offences.

Authorities say the investigation by the LPS Economic Crimes Unit began in 2021, looking into Fisher Diesel and its owner, in connection with fraud allegations involving more than two dozen victims. Police say the investigation determined several incidents took place between 2018 and 2021, that involved business dealings through the mechanic shop including advanced fees charged for services not rendered and credit card fraud. It’s believed that a total of $500,000 was defrauded from victims over that time span.

40-year-old Grant Ryan Stevenson of Stirling is facing a total of 62 offenses including: theft over $5,000, unauthorized use of credit card, forgery, and fraud over $5,000.

Police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been identified, Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact Cst. Yoan Bernatchez at 403-330-5212, or any member of the Lethbridge Police Economic Crimes Unit at 403-327-2210 and reference file #21031706.