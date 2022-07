- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are looking to the public to help them track down a missing 16-year-old. Authorities say Andrew George Calvin Rabbit was reported missing from Lethbridge on July 5th.

He is described as 5’11”, 195 pounds with short, black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing dark coloured pants and a dark-coloured shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 and reference file #22054360.