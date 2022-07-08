- Advertisement -

Lethbridge police say two people have been charged in connection to mail theft. A woman was arrested on July 4 and a man on July 5, according to Lethbridge Police Service (LPS).

The first was arrested in an apartment building in the 600 block of Columbia Boulevard West and the investigation is ongoing. Erzsebet Catharine Pesti, 21, of Lethbridge, faces charges of: 10 counts of possession of a stolen credit card; six counts of possession of stolen mail; five counts of possession of stolen identity documents; four counts of break and enter; two counts of possession of stolen property; and resisting arrest.

She was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance of Aug. 5. Police say more charges may be pending.

Benjamin Howard Starr, 51, of Lethbridge, was arrested in connection with a theft from a locked mail box at a business in the 1200 block of 3 Avenue South on June 25. He faces charges of theft of mail and mischief under $5,000. Police say he was released from custody with a scheduled court appearance of Aug. 23.

“The Property Crimes Unit is investigating the recent increase in mail theft, with a total of 19 thefts from community mail boxes between May and July 6, 2022,” reads a news release from LPS. “While the incidents have occurred across the city, the hardest hit subdivisions over that span were Uplands and Varsity Village.”

Canada Post advises residents to collect mail daily and use the ‘hold mail’ service to suspend delivery if they’re planning to be away from their residence.