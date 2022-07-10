- Advertisement -

The grounds at Galt Garden were packed with people Sunday, as thousands of spectators took a gander at hundreds of vehicles as part of the annual Street Machine weekend Show and Shine.

Ted and Patty McDonald, who both hail from Lethbridge says in addition to the vehicles on show, the events taking place in a manner that seemed much closer to pre-pandemic times only made the day that much more special. They believe the positive impact it will have on the municipality economically will add even more shine to the weekend.

“It’s great to see the cars out, you can’t beat it, beautiful day and beautiful weather, you can’t beat it,” says Ted.

“Honestly, I’m thrilled that my city is making money, and that the rain gods have not blessed us,” Patty laughed. “It’s nice to see faces this year, last two years you haven’t been able to see anyone’s faces, so it’s nice,” she adds.

Car enthusiast Ludwig Stein echoes the sentiment, saying while the last two years kept the wheels for the event turning, seeing a full-throttle return to action is something he is thrilled to see.

“Sure are a lot of people here, fun to get out and enjoy all the vehicles,” he says. “It’s great, post COVID-19 sort of thing, and it’s nice to see all these vehicles out there.”

In addition to groups of onlookers taking to the side of Mayor Magrath Drive to take in the annual cruise on Friday, other official events throughout Lethbridge over the weekend included a drive-in and 100 foot dash.