Lethbridge residents will have a chance to help create a balanced and healthy environment by catching fish from storm ponds. The city is hosting Goldfish Derby Days, a day to learn about invasive goldfish and koi.

People who have a fishing license can catch the fish on July 16 and August 13 at Firelight Pond. The events will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m and will also include other activities and food trucks.

The city says there will be representatives from the Parks department, Water Waste Water department and Alberta Environment to teach about the invasive species.

“Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are non-native aquatic animals, plants or insects that have been brought from other places into Alberta’s lakes, ponds and waterways,” the city says. “AIS threaten and disrupt natural ecosystems and negatively impact biodiversity.”

The city needs to eradicate goldfish and koi found in three storm ponds within Lethbridge: Firelight Pond, Chinook Lake and Elma Groves Pond. Goldfish and koi are non-native species introduced into stormponds that cause problems for the native species and habitat, so they must be removed in order to create a balanced and healthy ecosystem, according to the city.

“Full removal of the goldfish and koi will occur at Firelight Pond in September and October with the use of Rotenone, which is not hazardous to human, pet or wildlife health, only gilled species,” the city says.