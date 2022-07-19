- Advertisement -

A 55-year-old man died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 529 near Vulcan on July 16. He was driving a pickup truck on Highway 23 when it was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV, according to Vulcan RCMP.

The man was the only person in the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV driver and two children who were in the backseat, were taken by ambulance to Calgary hospitals. The 33-year-old female passenger was airlifted by STARS and her condition is not known at this time, according to police.

The intersection was closed for several hours while RCMP were on scene.

Vulcan RCMP are asking for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage leading up to the incident, to contact the detachment at 403-485-2266. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.