- Advertisement -

Update: Lethbridge Police says the children have been located and are safe.

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl.

Police say 13-year-old Axxel Shade and 10-year-old Haidez Shade were reported missing from their home in West Lethbridge approximately 1:30 Wednesday morning. The two were seen by a family member around 6:20 a.m., but subsequently fled the area and attempts to locate them have been unsuccessful.

Axxel is approximately 5’10” tall, with shoulder length dark hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie. Haidez is approximately 4’5” tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie.

There is no evidence to suggest foul play but police are concerned for the children’s well-being. Anyone who has observed the children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.