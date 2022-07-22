- Advertisement -

The city of Lethbridge is reopening a program that encourages families to explore playgrounds and parks through the summer. The parks and playgrounds passport was on hiatus for the last two years and now the Lethbridge Parks and Cemeteries team says it is excited to bring it back.

It is a scavenger hunt style activity sheet that families can complete throughout the season. Once all eight included parks are visited, residents can submit the passport at city hall or online for a chance to win prizes. These include a family skate pass, a Helen Schuler Nature Centre shirt, a Fort Whoop-Up family pass and a Galt Museum family pass.

The city says this year the program includes a rebranding to encourage families to visit park spaces, as well as playgrounds in the community.

“Whether you visit all eight parks in one weekend, or take the rest of the summer exploring the city’s green spaces and playgrounds, you have until September 30 to complete and submit the passport,” reads a news release from the city.

The scavenger hunt sheet can be found online or on the Lethbridge Parks app.