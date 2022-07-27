- Advertisement -

As the Lethbridge International Airshow will take over the sky above the city over the weekend, residents are being reminded about what to expect.

The City of Lethbridge is warning residents that they can expect to see and hear loud noises starting today, and not just at the event site, but throughout the municipality.

Drivers can also expect to see a bump in traffic volume, specifically in the area of the airport. Drivers are being reminded to drive carefully, obey all posted signage and instructions, and be patient at the event site if they plan on heading down to take in the festivities.

When it comes to keeping things tidy, the city is asking all patrons to properly dispose of all food items to avoid attracting wildlife to the airport grounds, and that includes things like sunflower seeds.

With forecast temperatures for the weekend hovering around 30 degrees Celsius, residents are being urged to wear sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

Users of the airport are being asked to give themselves a little extra time if they’re hopping onto a departing flight, as while the schedule won’t be impacted by the airshow, a busier than usual airport could mean a little bit of a longer drive in to the area.