The Galt Museum and Archives is looking to highlight Indigenous knowledge and perspectives of the event of a significant historic even between the Blackfoot People and a group of Crees in 1870. There have been three publications on the Battle of the Belly River to date, but the Museum says all are from a colonial perspective.

“It’s important to centre Blackfoot Peoples’ experiences in the retelling of historical events,” says Camina Weasel Moccasin, Indigenous curator for the Galt Museum & Archives/ Akaisamitohkanao’pa. “We are looking to engage in a more meaningful way with the Niitsitapi community to develop a new project that better explains this significant event.”

The museum has partnered with Lethbridge College, Reconciliation Lethbridge and the City of Lethbridge Indigenous relations office for the project.

In order to focus on the Niitsitapi voices, the Galt will engage with elders and knowledge keepers from the Blackfoot communities about this specific event. The Galt is asking community member to share any stories that have been passed down about the event and it would like to photograph any artifacts people would like to share.

“We believe this project will continue efforts toward reconciliation and relationship building by informing residents of the impact the battle had on the development of Lethbridge,” explains Darrin Martens, CEO for the Galt Museum. “Being able to work with our partners at Lethbridge College, Reconciliation Lethbridge and the City of Lethbridge Indigenous Relations Office is helping to strengthen those community connection as we work towards reconciliation.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the project can contact Weasel Moccasin at camina.weaselmoccasin@galtmuseum.com. The museum emphasizes that anything shared will remain the physical and intellectual property of the families and the Niitsitapi communities.