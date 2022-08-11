- Advertisement -

New data from the Alberta Substance Use Surveillance System shows five drug poisoning deaths in Lethbridge in May. All of which fall under the category of non-pharmaceutical opioids. In April, the city saw one person die from drug poisoning and in March it was eight.

Across the province there were 118 drug poisoning deaths in May, 114 of them from non-pharmaceutical opioids. Two were caused by pharmaceutical opioids. Ten of the deaths provincially were caused by methamphetamines; two were from cocaine and two from alcohol. There were also 118 deaths in April.