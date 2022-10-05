The Lethbridge Police Service Traffic Response Unit (TRU) is investigating a motor vehicle collision that caused one fatality.

On October 4, around 7:30pm, police responded to a call reporting a collision between a car and motorcycle at the intersection of Mayor Magrath Drive South and Scenic Drive. TRU investigators say the motorcycle was moving through the intersection, heading southbound on Mayor Magrath Drive, when it was struck by a northbound car heading west through the intersection.

The 25 year old Lethbridge man, driving the motorcycle, was left with significant injuries after the collision, and later died in hospital. Those in the car, the 46 year old male driver and his female passenger, were not injured in the collision.

LPS say an update will be provided when available.