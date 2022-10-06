Thousands of handmade ceramic tiles now cover the west facing wall of a picnic shelter at Legacy Park.

Artist Susan Day started the installation back in August and, while mentoring Lethbridge-based artist and educator Michelle Sylvestre, created a mosaic piece called “The New Nature”.

The mosaic includes human silhouettes and birds throughout the design. It’s the first time that a public art project has had a mentorship component, and the first ceramic mosaic to be included in Lethbridge Public Art collection.