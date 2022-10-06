Friday, October 14, 2022
New public art piece comes to Legacy Park

By Ella Starling
‘The New Nature’, an art installment by artist Susan Day at Legacy Park (Photo by Ella Starling, mylethbridgenow.com)

Thousands of handmade ceramic tiles now cover the west facing wall of a picnic shelter at Legacy Park.

Artist Susan Day started the installation back in August and, while mentoring Lethbridge-based artist and educator Michelle Sylvestre, created a mosaic piece called “The New Nature”.

The mosaic includes human silhouettes and birds throughout the design. It’s the first time that a public art project has had a mentorship component, and the first ceramic mosaic to be included in Lethbridge Public Art collection.

