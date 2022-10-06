From October 6-16, the City of Lethbridge will be looking for feedback on the future of lethbridge.ca.

The goal is to make the user experience more accessible, by simplifying how residents can find information, pay, apply or engage with the City of Lethbridge quickly and efficiently.

An online survey will test and track the website’s usage, and how residents are able to navigate to different types of information.

The city says the new website should be operational in late spring, 2023. The survey takes approximately 5-7 minutes to complete and can be found here.