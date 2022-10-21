Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf is among several new MLAs with a new title, as he has been announced as the new Infrastructure Minister, after Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her new members of cabinet on Friday.

Premier Danielle Smith says she is thrilled to be working with a cabinet full of what she calls a strong, determined and united group of MLAs.

“Alberta’s future is bright – but there’s a lot of work to be done. Our team will work every day to gain your trust, make bold changes and continue to build the most innovative, entrepreneurial and welcoming province in the world. I want to thank our entire team for their tireless dedication to Albertans and we’re looking forward to the days ahead,” she adds.

The list of new cabinet members is as follows;

Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions – Kaycee Madu

Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure – Nathan Neudorf

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Travis Toews

Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development – Brian Jean

Minister of Justice – Tyler Shandro

Minister of Health – Jason Copping

Minister of Energy – Pete Guthrie

Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Sonya Savage

Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish

Minister of Affordability and Utilities – Matt Jones

Minister of Municipal Affairs – Rebecca Schulz

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen

Minister of Public Safety – Mike Ellis

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – Nate Horner

Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism – Todd Loewen

Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism – Rajan Sawhney

Minister of Education – Adriana LaGrange

Minister of Advanced Education – Demetrios Nicolaides

Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally

Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson

Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jeremy Nixon

Minister of Children’s Services – Mickey Amery

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Nicholas Milliken

Minister of Culture – Jason Luan