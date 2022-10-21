Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf is among several new MLAs with a new title, as he has been announced as the new Infrastructure Minister, after Premier Danielle Smith unveiled her new members of cabinet on Friday.
Premier Danielle Smith says she is thrilled to be working with a cabinet full of what she calls a strong, determined and united group of MLAs.
“Alberta’s future is bright – but there’s a lot of work to be done. Our team will work every day to gain your trust, make bold changes and continue to build the most innovative, entrepreneurial and welcoming province in the world. I want to thank our entire team for their tireless dedication to Albertans and we’re looking forward to the days ahead,” she adds.
The list of new cabinet members is as follows;
Deputy Premier and Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions – Kaycee Madu
Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure – Nathan Neudorf
President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance – Travis Toews
Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development – Brian Jean
Minister of Justice – Tyler Shandro
Minister of Health – Jason Copping
Minister of Energy – Pete Guthrie
Minister of Environment and Protected Areas – Sonya Savage
Minister of Technology and Innovation – Nate Glubish
Minister of Affordability and Utilities – Matt Jones
Minister of Municipal Affairs – Rebecca Schulz
Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors – Devin Dreeshen
Minister of Public Safety – Mike Ellis
Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation – Nate Horner
Minister of Forestry, Parks and Tourism – Todd Loewen
Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism – Rajan Sawhney
Minister of Education – Adriana LaGrange
Minister of Advanced Education – Demetrios Nicolaides
Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction – Dale Nally
Minister of Indigenous Relations – Rick Wilson
Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services – Jeremy Nixon
Minister of Children’s Services – Mickey Amery
Minister of Mental Health and Addictions – Nicholas Milliken
Minister of Culture – Jason Luan