The Indigenous Recovery Coaching Program (IRC) will be spreading kindness and blessings this holiday season.

IRC together with Collaborative Strategies and Stunt Nations are combining their efforts and supplies to create Holiday Care Packages that include some treats, socks, warmers, and more. There will also be Words of Encouragement from Senator Buchanan Elementary School students.

This is the second year IRC have done the holiday bags and Indigenous Recovery Coach with IRC, Cherie Shot Both Sides says that it’s something that helps with the holiday blues some may feel.

“A lot of participants go into holiday blues and so we just wanted to come together within different agencies and schools to show that they’re being thought of during the holidays, that they’re being cared for and that they receive a little bit something if they want,” says Shot Both Sides.

- Advertisement -

The initiative is an important one because it helps the students at Senator Buchanan Elementary School support those that are struggling in and around the city with thoughtful messages, working collaboratively with the IRC, and also learning about the work, culture and traditional ways of healing.

IRC, along with Collaborative Strategies and Stunt Nations will be hand delivering the holiday bags to the community hot spots like the terminal area and Galt Gardens area.

Shot Both Sides says that when they deliver the bags to those who need them, the reaction is full of gratitude.

“A lot of gratitude and a lot of thankfulness I think just to receive something during the holidays.”

She says it’s important to show kindness and compassion whenever possible.