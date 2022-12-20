As the temperatures continue to drop, it’s important to remain alert and help to provide relief for the most vulnerable in our community who are at a greater risk of exposure to the elements.

With the next few days having windchill in the mid to high minus 30’s, the risk of frostbite is imminent.

Those needing support during the extreme weather events, much like Monday’s Extreme Cold Warning, can visit the following shelters and services:

Lethbridge Stabilization Centre and Shelter, located at 802 2nd Avenue A. North, services include shelter, basic needs, food, clothing, showers, and detox access. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Wood’s Homes Youth Connections: the Core, located at 312 3 Street South, this is a youth shelter for those aged 17 and under and services include food, clothing, counselling and referrals. Monday to Friday it’s open 24 hours and Saturday to Sunday its open 5 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The YWCA Harbour House is located at 604 8 Street South and services include shelter, support for women and children, food and counselling and it open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Streets Alive Mission, located at 324 4th Avenue South, is a 24-hour warming centre and services include food, clothing, refreshments and basic first aid, there are no shelter services like beds.

The Sik-Ooh-Kotoki Friendship Society, located at 1709 2 Avenue South, services include food, clothing, health services, programming, and basic needs supplies. Open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lethbridge Public Library Main Branch is located at 810 5 Avenue South and has Community LINKS staff available on a drop-in basis during regular business hours are by calling 403-328-5465.

Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, located at 801 2 Avenue A. North, provides meals for those in need, breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday to Saturday, lunch is available from noon to 1 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Sundays, and dinner is served from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

And there is also the SAGE Clan, which is a grassroots community outreach patrol that provides lunch, snakes, water, and someone to talk to. They meet outside the Pregnancy Care Centre Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The City is also reminding residents that if you see someone in serious distress or non responsive, call 9-1-1.