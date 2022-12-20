Lethbridge police are searching for a missing 43 year old woman. Melanie Godfrey has not been seen since Dec. 16, when she left the Chinook Regional Hospital on a day pass.

Police say the pass was meant to grant her three hours away from the facility, but she did not return.

Godfrey is described as Caucasian, standing about 5’5” tall and about 125 pounds. She has shoulder length brown/blonde hair and was last seen wearing a plaid black and white jacket, over a white hoodie and dark pants.

Police ask anyone with information about Godfrey’s whereabouts to contact them at 403-328-4444 and reference file #22027755.