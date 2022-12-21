Lethbridge County Council has approved its participation in a new regional emergency management program.

Starting spring 2023, the County will shift from its current emergency management structure to a new regional structure that involves the Towns of Coaldale, Picture Butte, Coalhurst, and Nobleford and include the Village of Barons.

“This is an exciting step for Lethbridge County and the entire region,” says Reeve Tory Campbell.

“Participating in a regional emergency management program that includes urban neighbours within our boundaries will enhance the region’s and the county’s capacity and ability to provide a more comprehensive, coordinated, and effective response to major disasters.”

As it stands currently, each municipality has a designated Director of Emergency Management (DEM) who is responsible for coordinating responses for larger-scale emergencies like wildfires, flooding, hazardous material releases and other events that could affect public safety.

This new framework will now have one DEM for the entire region and will also include an Emergency Management Coordinator to help oversee operations for the all six municipalities. This will help to reduce any duplication’s of services and lets resources be utilized efficiently.

“We recognize the importance of having a coordinated response to emergency and disaster management,” says CAO Ann Mitchell.

“With increases in severe weather and large-scale events in our province in recent years, emergency preparedness and management are as essential as ever. This program will allow the County and our urban neighbours to manage potential disasters more effectively.”

This new program is only intended for large-scale type events and won’t impact any day-to-day emergency services from fire departments, EMS, or RCMP.

Program funding is provided by each of the municipalities and a provincial grant will be used to account for offset costs.