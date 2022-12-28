An investigation is underway after a Canadian Pacific train derailed along Highway 3 near Taber shortly after midnight on December 28th.

The Taber RCMP, along with CP officials say 11 railcars were reported to have derailed in various locations along the Highway, including between Highway 36, and Range Road 163 and Range Road 162.

No one was injured, and dangerous or hazardous good were spilled as a result of the derailment. Traffic along the stretch of Highway 3 adjacent to the incident was cut down to single lane, as crews continued the clean up efforts.