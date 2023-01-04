If you’re a residential or commercial property owner, keep an eye on your mail as property assessment notices have officially been mailed out.

If residents haven’t received their notices by January 17th, the City recommends calling 311 to get a copy. Those registered for eNotices will receive their assessment by the email registered to their MyCity account.

Due to some delays at Alberta Land Title Office, some property owners who have taken possession of a property in Lethbridge might not be registered on the title yet. If this happens to be the case for some residents and an assessment has not been received, contact the city for a copy.

Residents with any questions about property assessments can contact Assessment Staff through 311 or by emailing [email protected].

If you own a property and have met with a City Assessor and are not satisfied with your assessed value, a formal complaint can be filed prior to the appeal deadline.

More information about property assessments in the city can be found here.