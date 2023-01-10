The city will host two information sessions on downtown safety in January and February, focused on ideological bias and cultural awareness. They will be presented by Melissa Shouting, coordinator of the Aboriginal Health program in the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Lethbridge.

“These sessions are provided in a safe space meant for individuals and groups to come together and gain an understanding of Indigenous experiences, enhance self awareness and are great for any professionals working with or interacting with Indigenous people,” reads the poster for the events.

The first event will be on Jan. 17 in the Casa Community room at noon. It will be an introduction to ideological bias, cultural awareness and understanding how history has influenced the life course of many Indigenous people in southern Alberta.

The second, on Feb. 21, will look at understanding the current health outcomes of Indigenous people from an Indigenous public health perspective.

“At the end of the sessions, attendees will have a basic understanding of the historic, economic, social, cultural and political determinants of Indigenous people’s health living in southern Alberta,” the poster says.

Admission to the events is free and they will also be live streamed in the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce Facebook and YouTube.