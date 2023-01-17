Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Investigation ongoing after pedestrian struck by transit bus

By Laura Briggs
Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Tina Karst)

One person was transported to hospital after a collision between a pedestrian and a transit bus in Lethbridge on Saturday. Lethbridge Police say shortly before 5 p.m., a 39-year-old was using the crosswalk at 5 Avenue and 5 Street South when a bus that was travelling westbound on 5 Avenue, and while turning at the intersection, struck the woman.

Lethbridge Fire & EMS attended the scene and transported the victim to hospital in stable condition. Authorities say sun glare is believed to have been a factor, but the investigation remains ongoing.

