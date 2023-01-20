Lethbridge police have laid assault and sexual assault charges against the father and mother of a six-week-old victim.

Police say they were called to a north side home to check the welfare of the baby girl after receiving a report she was being abused on Jan. 18.

“Upon arrival officers located the baby in medical distress. Both the mother and father were present in the home,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service. “EMS subsequently transported the baby to hospital. Her injuries were found to be extensive and she is currently in critical condition.”

Police say an investigation determined the baby had been assaulted and sexually assaulted multiple times over the past six weeks.

- Advertisement -

A 52-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life. A 31-year-old woman is facing charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life. Both were remanded in custody.

To protect the identity of the victim, police say the names of the accused cannot be released. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.