A fire in the river valley near Whoop-Up Drive sent two people to the hospital on the weekend. Crews from four stations responded to the wildland fire around 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 21 and found a small area of brush and grass burning out of control, according to officials.

“An adult female with moderate burns and an adult male with critical burn injuries were transported to Chinook Regional Hospital Emergency Department,” reads a news release from the city.

The fire was put out in about 40 minutes and the cause was deemed to be accidental.