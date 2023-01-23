A 37-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an assault last week, which resulted in serious injuries. Police responded to a report of an injured man along the 700 block of 5 Ave. S on Jan. 16, around 7:47 p.m.

“The 28-year-old male reported he had been assaulted and was transported to hospital, where his condition deteriorated. He was subsequently admitted for treatment of serious head injuries,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Police say surveillance footage showed a man approached the victim in the area of 7 St. South and 4 Ave. S and hit him multiple times with a weapon. “The subject and victim are known to one another and the incident was targeted. The subject was located and arrested without incident on Jan. 22,” police say.

Ryan Neale Nepoose, 37, of Lethbridge, faces one count of aggravated assault. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26.