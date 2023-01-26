The city is exploring the option of combining the speed limits in both playground and school zones and looking for community feedback.

The change would propose that all school zones would be converted into playground zones all year round, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Currently, playground zones are in effect from 8:30 a.m. to one hour after sunset and school zones are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The differences can make speed limits confusing for drivers who are unaware of when school is in and out of session.

Schools can be used regularly when outside of school hours, especially those with playgrounds, combining the the two can reduce any confusion and allow these spaces to be safe for residents that use them.

A lot of municipalities in the province have already combined these speed zones, including Calgary, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Chestermere, High River, Sylvan Lake, and Coaldale, making the current practice for the city zones inconsistent in Alberta.

Residents looking to provide their input and feedback are encouraged to do an online survey at Get Involved Lethbridge. The survey will be available until February 19, with responses provided to city council.

The combining of zones is part of a strategy outlines in the Transportation Safety Master Plan.

Currently, Lethbridge School District, Holy Spirit School District, and Lethbridge Police Service have provided their support for the change.