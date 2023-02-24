Update – 3:30 p.m.: Due to the instability of the building, demolition of crews will begin work on the Lethbridge Hotel Friday afternoon. Fire and Emergency Services remain on scene to monitor and extinguish hot spots as needed. The site will be fenced off and debris will be hauled away. Those in the area are urging to public to continue to avoid the area so the work can be safely completed.

Update: Lethbridge Fire and Emergency officials say due to extreme temperatures and extensive ice buildup, the structure of the building could be compromised, and they’re asking the public to stay away from the area.

Officials say the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Friday, and when they arrived at vacant building in the 200 block of 5 Street South. Upon arrival, crews could see flames on the upper levels. While no details have been released, fire officials say the building sustained extensive damage, while the investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Crews were once again on the scene of a downtown fire Friday morning.

Crews were called to the Lethbridge Hotel early Friday morning, where they battled the blaze most of the morning.

The area along 5th Street from 1 Avenue and 3 Avenue and 2 Avenue is closed at 4 Street.

Crews are on the scene of a fire in Downtown Lethbridge this morning. 5 St is closed from 1 Ave and 3 Ave and 2 Ave is closed at 4 St. Please avoid the area at this time. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) February 24, 2023

No information regarding injuries or damages has been released as of 10:53 a.m. Friday Morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.