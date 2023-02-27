The Lethbridge & District Exhibition’s 50/50 Lottery is returning for it’s second year. The 50/50 lottery was started last year as a celebration of the Exhibition’s 125 year history with Lethbridge.

Half of the proceeds will help to create impact across the region with the other half going to one lucky winner.

Mike Warkentin, Chief Executive Officer for the Lethbridge & District Exhibition says they are excited to see the return of Lethbridge & District Exhibition Lotteries.

“This program allows us to cultivate our community partnerships and create lasting impact by providing experiences and opportunities across Southern Alberta.”

“I am looking forwards to releasing our 2023 charitable partner in the coming months,” says Warkentin.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can do so until Saturday, August 26th and tickets start at $10.

Lethbridge & District Exhibition is one of the premiere destinations for bringing people from all over the world together. Currently, work is being done on a 268,000 square foot Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre, and when completed is expected to contribute to over $90 million annually.