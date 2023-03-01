Lethbridge Police Service has charged a former psychiatrist with the sexual assault of a patient.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 77-year-old Duane Bevans of Provo, Utah.

Back in 2020, LPS took carriage of a sexual assault investigation after a female had reported that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times in the early 1980’s by her psychiatrist.

An investigation determined that the alleged assaults took place between 1981 and 1983 when the psychiatrist was treating the female and moved her into his family home. At that time, the victim was 21-years-old and the psychiatrist was 36-years-old.

The warrant for Bevans’ does not include provisions for extradition, however should Bevans attempt to enter the country, he will be arrested.

According to a release from LPS, the jurisdiction is up to the courts and not police if an individual is facing criminal charges and resides outside of Canada.