The contract for Lethbridge Police Chief, Shahin Mehdizadeh, has been extended to August 31, 2026.

Lethbridge Police Commission Chair Dawna Coslovi says that since the arrival of Mehdizadeh in 2020, he “has exhibited steadfast leadership, an open-door policy and a keen commitment to accountability.”

“We have seen the creation of a more inclusive internal environment where LPS employees feel safe and continue to work hard to serve the community. the Chief has also made it a priority to enhance community relations and engagement to strengthen public trust.”

Coslovi adds that the commission supports Chief Mehdizadeh fully and all the progress he and the team have made in the last two and a half years. His contract extension will help continue momentum in a positive direction in the years to come.

Mehdizadeh started his career with the RCMP in 1989 and has been stationed in four provinces and worked on special projects in various other provinces across the country in a multitude of areas ranging from general patrols, major crimes and drugs, organized crime, covert operations and national security. He’s also worked internationally with law enforcement partners in Europe, the United States and Mexico. In 2020, Mehdizadeh was invested as a Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

He has also worked throughout his career to increase education, raise awareness and protected women by being a national subject matter expert on Honour Based Crimes and Forced Marriages.

Mehdizadeh was initially sworn in as Lethbridge Police Chief in September 2020.