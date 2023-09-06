The University of Lethbridge is one of several post-secondary institutions benefiting from funding from the Government of Alberta for major innovation.

On Tuesday, the United Conservative Party announced they will be investing $27.3 million from the Major Innovation Fund over the next four years into universities across the province to help innovate medical devices, electronic and mobile health, clean energy, and space and defence technologies. The University of Alberta and the University of Calgary are partnering with the University of Lethbridge and other qualifying universities across the province.

Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney explains this funding is an investment in moving forward the tech industry in Alberta and highlighting the world-class talent and state-of-the-art facilities academic research universities in the province have.

Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish adds that the schools the province is working with have delivered world-class research in many fields in the tech sector.

The money invested is part of the United Conservatives government’s Alberta Technology and Innovation Strategy.