Those around the Lethbridge region are encouraged to wear red sneakers to support Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month.

FASD impacts those exposed to alcohol while still in the womb and can affect both the brain and body. According to officials, it is one of the leading neurodevelopmental disabilities, with four percent of the population diagnosed with FASD.

According to officials the colour red became the symbol for the community and disorder when RJ Formanek, an advocate with FASD, wore red shoes on an international stage while giving a talk. The “Red Shoes Rock” movement now is now said to be a representation strengths and uniqueness of the FASD community.

In a social media post, the Lethbridge Police and Taber Police Services shared this year’s theme of “uniting our strengths: finding solutions together.”

With LPS highlighting their partnership with the Southern Alberta FASD Network and Peak Support Services, to run the FASD Justice Program in the region.

LPS states, “The FASD Justice Program aims to influence change in how the justice system and community understands and responds to individuals affected by FASD through training, advocacy, mentorship, coordination and education.”

Last Saturday, numerous landmarks and monuments across not only the province but the country were lit up red, marking FASD Day; the day is annually marked on the ninth day of the ninth month, at the ninth hour, bringing awareness to the risks of drinking alcohol during pregnancy.