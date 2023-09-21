The estimated damage of and early morning Westside structure fire is estimated to be between $50,000 to $75,000.

According to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services, eighteen firefighters from three stations responded to the blaze around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, September 21st. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the single-car garage attached to the front of the Blackfoot Manor West home; the first crew on scene is said to have got the fire under control.

Those inside the home were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported; the cause of the fire is under investigation.