Work is underway on a new elementary school in west Lethbridge. The kindergarten to grade five school in Garry Station will accommodate about 600 Lethbridge School Division students once complete.

“Lethbridge School Division is pleased to be celebrating the start of construction of the new school with the many partners who contribute to its planning and construction since it was first approved in the spring of 2021,” said Christine Lee, the Division’s associate superintendent, business and operations.

The project is the first two-story school the division has built since the 1950s. It will have a large gymnasium thanks to additional funding from the City of Lethbridge.

The school is expected to be completed for the 2025/2026 school year.