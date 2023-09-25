Lethbridge drivers are advised of possible delays as work begins in three different areas downtown.

From Monday, September 25, to Thursday, September 28, crews will work on asphalt missing and paving, including paving work from 3 Street to 6 Street along 4 Avenue, on Monday and Tuesday. Milling, starting between 7 Street and 8 Street, ending at Stafford Drive, will be done on Monday and Tuesday, while paving will be done on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the work is being done, drivers are being advised traffic will be reduced to two lanes and no parking will be allowed. As well, streets adjacent to these areas could experience intersection closures.

Other work starting in Lethbridge this week includes water main renewal work and surface improvements along 7 Street South, causing closures between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue.

According to the City of Lethbridge, “Traffic flow will remain uninterrupted on 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue during the course of the work. Stakeholders have been and will continue to be updated regularly throughout the project.”

The work is expected to be completed by October 31, depending on the weather. During construction, motorists are urged to drive cautiously and follow all posted signage.

As well the city has reopened 7 Street South between 4 Avenue and 3 Avenue.