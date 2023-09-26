Update: The Lethbridge Police Service says it is okay for residents to be in the 1100 block of 5 Avenue South area. Officers completed executing a search warrant at an apartment in the vicinity. Neighbours who had previously been evacuated have been allowed to return home.

Officers remain on scene, and the investigation is said to be ongoing.

The public is being directed to stay away from the 1100 block of 5 Avenue South as members of the Lethbridge Police Service are execute a high-risk search warrant.

According to LPS the warrant is being executed in an apartment in the area, and neighbouring units in the building “have been evacuated as a precaution.”

According to LPS no further information is being released right now.