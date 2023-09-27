The Lethbridge & District Exhibition Board of Directors has a new leader, with Mark Sayers being elected the organizations 57th president.

Sayers says he is proud to take on the role as president with his “long history of working with Lethbridge & District Exhibition.”

“This organization is growing and changing, which makes me excited for the future and all we will be able to accomplish.”

Lethbridge & District Exhibition CEO Mike Warkentin says Sayer has been a strong supporter and advocate for the LDE through his time on the board and his 30 years of involvement with 4-H. Warkentin adds that as president, Sayer will play an essential role in keeping the organization’s roots in agriculture and making it a key priority moving forward.

“With the opening of the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre, LDE is leading the way in what it means to be an agricultural society in the present day, and Mark brings experiences and knowledge that will lead us forward in that pursuit.”

Sayers will serve as president until February 2025 and has been on the LDE’s Board of Directors since 2015.