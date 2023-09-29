Several City of Lethbridge services will be closed or operating on modified schedules over the weekend in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On Saturday, September 30th, Community Animal Services, ACCESS-A-Ride, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre and the Lethbridge Library will all be closed, while the Galt Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, Lethbridge Transit Services will be operating on holiday hours.

On Monday, October 2nd, City Hall, Lethbridge 311, the Waste and Recycling Centre, and Helen Schuler Nature Centre will be closed. While the Community Animal Services, Lethbridge Library and Lethbridge Transit will be operating on a regular schedule.