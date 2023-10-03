Lethbridge residents are invited to another in-person community engagement event with the city later this month.

“With over 30 projects to explore and fun, free activities for the whole family, local residents can be informed, give feedback and connect with City staff and partners,” reads a new release from the city.

There will be free public skating, concession samples, prizes and kids activities at the event on Oct. 23.

“Community Conversations are a way to bring together all of the City projects seeking community feedback in one convenient location, making it easier for residents to participate,” the city says. “Public participation helps build a strong and connected

The event will be from 3-7 p.m. and a full list of projects and activities can be found on the Get involved Lethbridge website.