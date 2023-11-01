A bus with the Lethbridge School Division was involved in a collision Wednesday morning.

According to Garrett Simmons, Communications Officer with the Lethbridge School Division, at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday morning, a Southland Transportation Ltd. Davidson-Bawden S2 bus was involved in a collision along the intersection of 10th Ave South and Mayor Magrath Drive.

In a release, the division says that two Fleetwood-Bawden Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the incident and were checked out by EMS and cleared with no injuries.

Parents of the students were informed and were able to pick up the students.

An investigation is ongoing to discover the cause of the collision.