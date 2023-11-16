Lethbridge residents are invited to an open house to hear about the proposed changes City of Lethbridge officials would like to make to the land use bylaw.

The Wednesday, November 15th event will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 at the Casa Community Arts Centre and gives those who attend the opportunity to hear some of the feedback that residents provided during the project’s first phase, which included surveys, workshops and a community conversation. Following the open house, the Land Use Bylaw project team will put together a presentation and recommendation to take back to the Civic Work Standing policy committee at the beginning of December for next steps.

The project, which could take up to three years to complete, was kickstarted at a community conversation in January but officially launched in the middle of August.