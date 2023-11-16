A special holiday edition of the Tim Horton’s smile cookie is helping to support organ donation awareness.

Until Nov. 19, half of every purchase of the Holiday Smile Cookie will be going towards Green Shirt Day and spreading awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Toby Boulet, Logan’s father, says that Tim Horton’s reached out to ask if they could donate to the Green Shirt Day campaign.

“It’s an iconic place in Canada,” says Boulet, “It’s cool for our family to be attached to Tim Horton’s, even if it’s just for a week.”

The cookies are $1.50 each, with half of the proceeds going to Tim Horton’s Kids Camps and the other half going to the Green Shirt Campaign.

Green Shirt Day started when local Lethbridge hockey player, Logan Boulet, lost his life after the Humbolts bus crash in 2018. Boulet saved six lives by means of organ donation, with over 150,000 people signing up to become organ donors.