The Alberta Health Services mobile mammography trailer will visit Taber this month. Women between the ages of 45 and 74 can make appointments for breast cancer screening.

The trailer will be at the Heritage Inn on Nov. 22-25, then again on Nov. 27-28. It will be there again on Nov. 30.

Residents can book appointments online or by phoning 1-800-667-0604.

A mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer and AHS says early detection allows for more treatment options.