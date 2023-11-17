A unique light experience is making its way to Lethbridge this year.

Glow Around the World is lighting up the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre starting Nov. 23 and running until Dec. 31.

Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge & District Exhibition CEO, says there will be a little something for everyone to experience.

“It truly is a Christmas spectacle for the whole family, it’s something everyone can come and enjoy,” says Warkentin. “We have a venue that can host this type of event, it’s exactly what we were so excited about, because it is something new to Lethbridge and southern Alberta.”

Along with the interactive holiday display featuring the Eiffel Tower, London Bridge and more, there will also be some live entertainment, snacks and the big man in red.

With the Nikko Yuko Winter Lights Festival starting up near the end of the month, Warkentin hopes they can work together in the future for a light experience along Henderson Lake.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Michelle and her team at the gardens because it’s such an important annual piece that the garden brings, and we are looking to enhance that, and I think in future years you’ll see that partnership hopefully expand and really embrace that lake district and people to embrace the outdoors for the holiday season.”

Glow Around the World runs Thursday to Sunday starting Nov.23 with the final day on Dec. 31 at the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre.