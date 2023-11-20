Two Lethbridge speed skaters made their mark at the Junior National Championship, competing against other 16 to 18-year-old skaters.

Mikka Eaves finished fifth overall out of 40 skaters competing in her division after making it to the A final in three events and placing in the top six in all but one racing series. Eaves finished the championship competition with a silver in the 1000-meter event.

Zakhary Adelman ranked 32nd out of 40 skaters in his division, seventh amongst B2 skaters aged 16, and ranked the third fastest skater from Alberta. He finished first in the B Final for the 500-metre event and competed in the B Final for five out of six events. Adelman was the third fastest skater from Alberta in the November 9th to 12th competition.

Gavin Ogilvie represented Lethbridge while competing at the Neo-Junior Short Track Speed Skating National Championships, ranking 14th overall and fourth for the C2 skaters aged 14. During the competition, Ogilvie picked up a 19th in the 1500-meter, 12th in the 500-meter, and 6th in the 1000-meter.

All three athletes compete out of the Lethbridge Speed Skating Association.